Dead manatee found in water in Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dead manatee has been found floating in the Miami River, Friday.

The 6-foot manatee was found under a bridge near 400 S. Miami Ave.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

A large number of boats do sail through the area. However, the area is also a no wake zone.

A marine biologist from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has pulled the manatee from the water.

The manatee will be taken to St. Petersburg where a necropsy will be completed to determine a cause of death.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.