Daniella Levine Cava declares victory over Esteban Bovo for Miami-Dade mayor

MIAMI (WSVN) - Daniella Levine Cava has declared victory over Esteban Bovo in the race for Miami-Dade County mayor.

Levine Cava garnered around 55% of the vote compared to her opponent, who conceded the race at around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday.

“A short time ago, I received a very gracious call from Commissioner Esteban Bovo,” she said. “I thank you, commissioner. You ran a very strong campaign. We’ve been colleagues on the commission for six years. I greatly admire your passion and commitment to our community, and I look forward to working with you as we take on some of the biggest challenges this community has ever faced.”

Once in office, she will be the county’s first female mayor.

During her speech, Levine Cava said she was thankful for her family supporting her decision to run for mayor and the voters of Miami-Dade County for electing her.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.