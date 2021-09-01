MIAMI (WSVN) - A Cuban migrant found lying on a makeshift raft off Key Biscayne by a good Samaritan, who gave him water and alerted authorities, is out of the hospital.

The young man said he left Cuba with a woman, her brother and her uncle, but he wound up the sole survivor of the journey to South Florida.

“I thought about a lot of things,” he said. “I thought, ‘Am I going to make it there? Am I going to die? What is going to happen to me?’ I thought about a lot of things.”

As he walked out of Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, he could be seen with both of his legs bandaged and with cuts on his hands.

He said the heat from the sun was unbearable and peeled their skin. He added that their nails were falling off, and one of the group was so dehydrated, he began to cough up blood.

The man said he had been lying on the raft alone for several days and was not sure he was going to survive.

He then heard a boat near him, and authorities said a good Samaritan spotted him on Saturday and contacted them immediately.

The U.S. Coast Guard has contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the man’s arrival.

