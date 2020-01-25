Crews repair pipe causing sewage spill in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a a sewer line break in Pompano Beach.
On Saturday, city officials said the damage to the pipe near Powerline Road and Cypress Bend Drive has been permanently fixed.
The 12-inch rupture caused sewage to spill into Cypress Bend Lakes and the C-14 Canal.
Officials said the water remains safe to use inside homes to drink, bathe and cook, but residents should refrain from fishing, swimming or irrigating from the Cypress Bend Lakes until further notice.
