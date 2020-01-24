Crews working to repair sewer line break in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a sewer line break in Pompano Beach that might be an inconvenience for swimmers and fishermen in the area.

7SkyForce hovered above the leak near Powerline Road and Cypress Bend Drive, Friday afternoon.

City officials said the 12-inch rupture spilled into Cypress Bend Lakes and the C-14 Canal.

Officials said the water is still safe to use inside homes to drink, bathe and cook, but residents should refrain from water activities such as fishing or swimming in those affected areas for the time being.

For more information, residents may call the city’s customer service number at 954-786-4637.

