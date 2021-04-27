Crews extinguish dumpster fire in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a dumpster in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A 7News viewer’s video captured the blaze along Southwest 96th Terrace and 77th Avenue in Kendall, Tuesday.

Fire rescue crews arrived to put it out.

No one was hurt.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.