Crash temporarily shuts down Turnpike near NW 41st St. in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Turnpike has reopened after a crash temporarily forced all lanes to be shut down.

Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of a crash near the Northwest 41st Street exit in Doral, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

A rescue chopper landed on the highway to airlift one patient to Kendall Regional Medical Center, causing both directions of the Turnpike to briefly shut down.

All lanes have since reopened.

