BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance celebrated its 12th anniversary with a big benefit, Sunday.

Founded by Rick and Rita Case, the event gave guests the chance to taste delicious food from 20 of South Florida’s finest restaurants and check out an impressive collection of exotic cars, motorcycles, boats and private jets.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

“Oh, we had a huge event out here. Thousands of people out here at the Boca Raton Resort and Club,” said Rock Case. “We had the Concours d’Elegance. Our 12th year, for the Boys & Girls Clubs, and we had a huge crowd. Over 300 hundred cars — antiques, classic cars, motorcycles also.”

Celebrity judge Jay Leno joined an expert panel of judges in search of the best car and motorcycle for the Jay Leno Big Dog Garage Award.

The event has raised more than $10 million.

