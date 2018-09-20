Community gathers to mourn death of girl killed in crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Community members gathered for a touching tribute after a young girl was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Miami.

Twelve-year-old Lapsca Philigene died on her way to school when three cars violently collided at Northwest 163rd Street and North Miami Avenue, Tuesday morning.

A marker, adorned with a birdhouse and flowers in the shape of the sun, was on display near the scene, Wednesday.

“It’s a very sad situation, you know? Even ourselves as adults, we go through a situation like that, we feel it,” parent Antoine Doreus said. “Can you imagine the kids? You know, I feel sad for the parents.”

Grief counselors were on hand at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, where Philigene attended class.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.