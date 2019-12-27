Cleanup underway after apartment building fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to cleanup the mess left behind after a fire ripped through a Miami apartment building.

Two people were injured after the Miami Riverview Apartments, located along Northwest 16th Street and 27th Avenue, caught fire on Thursday morning.

Residents inside the apartment building were trapped until firefighters arrived on scene.

One victim was transported to the hospital after he jumped off the third floor balcony to find safety.

Another victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

