2 transported after 2-alarm fire erupts inside Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two victims have been transported to the hospital after flames erupted on the third floor of an apartment building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 16th Street and 27th Avenue just after 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured several fire trucks parked outside of the building.

One person who jumped from a balcony on the third floor to escape from the fire was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Another victim was rescued from the second floor of the apartment building and was transported from the scene for smoke inhalation.

Rescue officials said a total of 27 units had to be evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Drivers should avoid the area due to road closures.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

