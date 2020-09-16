Church leaders plea for information from public on shooter who killed NW Miami-Dade pastor

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida church leaders have banded together for a plea to the public for help in finding the shooter who killed a pastor in Northwest Miami-Dade.

On Wednesday morning, pastors and Miami-Dade Police officers came together to ask for the public’s help in finding 54-year-old Gregory Boyd’s killer.

Boyd, the pastor for New Birth Harvest Outreach Church for 20 years, was shot when he went to a flea market, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street, to get something to eat at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The pastor was not believed to be the intended target of the shooter but was caught in the crossfire.

“Our homicide bureau is going to do everything it can to bring closure to this case and seek justice for this unfortunate and untimely death,” said Miami-Dade Police Major Jorge Aguilar.

Pastors who spoke at the media conference said gun violence has been plaguing the community for too long.

“The community has the power to resolve these issues,” said Hosanna Community Baptist Church Pastor Charles Dinkins. “Young men standing behind guns are an indication of young boys who’ve been broken much earlier in their lives.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case, but the pastors who came together have also added to the reward offered.

