Longtime pastor killed in shooting near NW Miami-Dade flea market, church members say

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated church community is mourning the loss of their longtime pastor after, they said, he was fatally gunned near a flea market in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured family members and friends as they prayed together outside of Ryder Trauma Center, Thursday night.

Church members said the victim, their pastor of 20 years, was shot when he went to the flea market, located in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street to get something to eat.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting just after 6 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the chest and leg in the parking lot of the market, just outside of Shoe Time, a few doors down from the indoor flea market.

Paramedics transported him in critical condition to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured at least two cars with shattered windows at the scene.

Police said the gunman was wearing a face mask but have not provided further details, as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

