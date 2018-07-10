Child injured during horseback riding accident in good condition

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - The 9-year-old girl who was riding a horse when a vehicle struck in Southwest Ranches is now in good condition.

The 9-year-old girl continues to recover at Memorial Regional Hospital, Tuesday, after the horses she and her instructor were riding were struck and killed by a distracted driver.

The instructor, Joy Shupnick, was also transported to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

Officials are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.