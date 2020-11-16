Chick-fil-A to open 7 new restaurants in South Florida

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Chick-fil-A has announced plans to open over half a dozen new restaurants in South Florida.

The company announced plans to open restaurants seven restaurants, with four being in Miami-Dade, one in Broward and two in Palm Beach.

The four restaurants in Dade will be in Hialeah, Kendall, North Miami Beach and River Landing. The Broward location will be in Davie and the Palm Beach restaurants in West Boca and West Boynton Beach.

The Hialeah and West Boca restaurants are slated to open in December, and the others will open in the first half of 2021.

“In total, these restaurants will create more than 700 full-and part-time job opportunities in South Florida,” the company said. “Chick-fil-A expects to continue this strong growth in the South Florida market for the years to come with a focus on the greater Miami area.”

