SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - An alligator was spotted near Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater.

The witness who captured the gator on video said it was near the entrance to the mall at around 10 p.m., Tuesday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said since the gator was on grass and was near a lake, they did not need to respond.

