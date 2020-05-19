Ceiling fan falls, strikes 5-year-old, uncle in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy damage was left behind after a ceiling collapsed inside a South Florida home.

The incident happened at a home located on Fletcher Street and Southwest 52nd Avenue in Hollywood, Monday.

The home’s ceiling fan came crashing leaving a boy’s room crowded with broken plaster and insulation.

The fan struck a 5-year-old boy and his uncle.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

An image showed the uncle’s face covered in blood, but he did not need medical attention.

