SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of thieving crimes have been caught red handed, on camera.

Surveillance video shows a white car pulling up to a van and the passenger stealing a catalytic converter before he and the driver took off.

The theft occurred at a business near Southwest 74th Avenue.

The owner of the business where it happened spoke out to warn other owners to keep an eye out.

“Neighbors across the street got hit about three months ago,” said Jorge Alfonso. “They lost about seven catalytic converters. Another business owner in the back lost about six, two, three weeks ago. It’s just happening over and over and over.”

A similar crime happened Tuesday night.

Thieves stole converters from three box trucks from the Restoration Doctor in Pembroke Pines.

That theft happened near Southwest 209th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Police are now searching for the suspects.

If you have any information on either of the thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.