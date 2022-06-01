PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras caught crooks removing catalytic converters from work trucks parked at a Pembroke Pines business.

According to police, the metals inside these exhaust devices are worth a lot on the black market.

The theft happened early Monday morning at the Restoration Doctor along Southwest 209th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

