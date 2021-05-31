(WSVN) - Transit fares in Miami-Dade and Broward County will resume on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade officials said all fares including STS and parking fees will resume on June 1.

Broward County Transit officials also said bus fares will resume on Tuesday.

Transit fares and fees in Miami-Dade have been suspended since March 22, 2020, while Broward fares have been suspended since March 24, 2020.

Public transit riders are still required to wear a face covering while riding the bus in both counties.

