BSFR rescues injured dog in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A chance encounter may have saved the life of an injured dog.

A group of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters were on their way back to the firehouse when they saw a dog on the side of the road on the 2500 block of Southwest 40th Avenue.

They found the 2-year-old pit bull mix curled up with a broken leg, believed to be hit by a car.

Officials said they immediately began to treat the dog at the scene before transporting it to Hollywood Animal Hospital for further treatment.

