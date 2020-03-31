Yard sign company surprises Florida Medical Center staff with smiley faces

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The staff at a South Florida hospital was greeted by a cheerful display that aimed to raise their spirits, thanks to a local yard sign company,

Storks and Signs Unlimited Critter Invasion put up smiley faces, hearts and signs with words of encouragement outside the emergency room at Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes, Tuesday.

The company wanted to show their appreciation to all the healthcare workers for their hard work on the front line of the coronavirus fight.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.