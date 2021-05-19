Woman unleashes road rage on driver at Pembroke Pines intersection

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wednesday morning commute turned into a physical confrontation in the middle of a Pembroke Pines intersection.

A blonde-haired woman was caught on cellphone video stepping out of her car on Pines Boulevard and North 72nd Avenue and hitting her shoe against the window of a Ford Focus.

The woman was angry and accosting the driver until it appeared he had enough and stepped out of his car, but there’s more to the story.

“I saw the guy cutting into traffic, and I just knew that he was gonna piss somebody off,” said Josh Titus.

When Titus, who was on his way to work, saw the confrontation escalate, he took out his phone and started filming.

He said the woman had already been pounding on the window and had given up when he started recording.

“By the time she gets to her car, he says something. I don’t know what he said, but he said something, and she turned right around, and that’s where round two happened,” Titus said.

That’s when the video picks up.

The woman told 7News in a text message, “I didn’t want to get out of character, but I’m a mother, and I just saw black after having to swerve so hard out of the lane. I needed him to know he almost just killed me and my son, who is only 10 months old.”

“Now, she had a baby in the car, so there’s also that type of hazard, so I wouldn’t put anything past her reaction,” Titus said.

It’s not the first time a shoe has been used in a confrontation on South Florida’s roads.

On April 23 in Southwest Miami-Dade, a woman battered the window of a car at an intersection with her pump. She later claimed to be the aggressor on Instagram.

However, when it comes to these acts, Titus isn’t so sure he’d jump out of the car to confront another driver these days.

“I just suggest you don’t go to anybody’s car window and bang on it. That is a warranted way to get your head shot, honestly. Yeah, I wouldn’t do that,” he said.

7News reached out to Pembroke Pines Police, and they said they never got a call on the road rage incident. As of Wednesday evening, no one is facing any fines nor citations.

