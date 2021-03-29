Water at Fort Lauderdale canal safe following repairs to sewer main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s now safe to swim, fish and play in a Fort Lauderdale waterway.

City officials on Monday said water samples have come back at acceptable levels for a section of the Intracoastal Waterway and Canal Lagoon.

Officials had issued a warning Sunday as crews worked to fix an 18-inch pipe that burst, sending sewage into the water there.

