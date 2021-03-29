Waterway advisory in effect for portion of Intracoastal Waterway, Canal Lagoon in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary waterway advisory has been issued for a portion of the Intracoastal Waterway and Canal Lagoon.

The advisory, issued on Sunday, went into effect after crews began working on emergency repairs to an 18-inch water main along 888 Intracoastal Drive.

Fort Lauderdale City officials said the force main failure caused a spill into the Intracoastal Waterway.

All water-related recreational activities including swimming, fishing, riding personal watercrafts, paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing, should be avoided in the affected area until further notice.

