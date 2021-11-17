COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a road rage shooting on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coconut Creek.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Brandon Jack Beever was on the highway when he began shooting at a gray Nissan Altima, Thursday morning.

One of the bullets shattered the sedan’s window.

The 63-year-old victim was able to pull over and call authorities. He suffered minor injuries from the glass.

Beever faces a list of charges, including attempted felony murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

