COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on the Sawgrass Expressway as a case of possible road rage.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, near the 441 exit, just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the windows of a gray Nissan could be seen shattered.

The driver of the vehicle, a 63-year-old man, was left shaken.

Officials said the victim may have unknowingly cut off the other driver, leading the other driver to fire shots at his vehicle.

Officials said the victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries from the shattered glass of his car’s window and refused to be transported to a hospital.

The other vehicle involved was a black Mercedes Benz that fled the scene.

“We believe this might have been a road rage incident,” said FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes. “There is no reason whatsoever why somebody would shoot another human being based on a traffic infraction. Things are getting better, please don’t use that kind of violence towards somebody else that’s just traveling on the road. If you might have gotten cut off just let it go.”

The victim described the shooter as a younger male, about 25 to 35 years old.

The investigation is not affecting traffic in the area.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

