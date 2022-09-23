SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, was selected by Kia North American as the recipient of the manufacturer’s inaugural “Lifetime Dealer Achievement Award.”

The presentation took place on Sept. 8 in Las Vegas during Kia’s Annual Dealer Meeting. Thousands of people were in attendance, including hundreds of dealers from across the country.

“To be selected for this honor out of so many great dealers and by a manufacturer as progressive as Kia, is one of the highlights of my career and a tribute to every member of our team,” Case said in a press release. “We’re excited about our partnership with the Kia brand as it continues to grow.”

Case was chosen from over 775 dealers nationwide.

The award is the first of its kind to be given by an automaker directly to a dealer.

Rita, alongside dealer Rick Case, first opened Rick Case Kia in Atlanta. The two then built the largest Kia dealership in South Florida.

Rick Case Kia is responsible for the sale of over 25,000 Kia vehicles.

The dealership has won Kia’s prestigious “President’s Award” in consecutive years, which is an honor reserved for the top 20 dealers in the country that excel in sales volume, operations and customer satisfaction.

Case leads the largest female-owned and operated dealer group in America.

