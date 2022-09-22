SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines came down in a Sunrise neighborhood, which caused a power outage for customers in the area.

Police and fire rescue arrived to the intersection of Pine Island and 44th Street, where the power lines came down, Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews from Florida Power and Light worked to fix the problem.

The downed power lines caused a traffic control signal to malfunction, which caused a collision between two vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

According to FPL, power has been restored in the area.

