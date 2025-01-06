PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with an October shooting that left one dead.

Kevonte Irons, 25, is accused of fatally shooting the driver of a Nissan Altima during a suspected reckless driving incident on Sheridan Street in the early hours of Oct. 26, 2024.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victim’s car crashed on the roadway. The driver, whose identity has not been released under Marsy’s Law, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died despite medical efforts.

Police believe the shooting occurred when an occupant of one vehicle fired at the Altima while both were driving recklessly.

Irons, described as standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 160 pounds, is known to frequent areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A second suspect, 23-year-old Calvin Brownlee of Miramar, was arrested and is being held at the Broward County Main Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information on Irons’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Christopher Komp at 954-743-1734 or Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200. Tips can also be emailed to tips@ppines.com or reported anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.