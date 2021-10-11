DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video showing a burglar as he broke into a Davie home through the front door while a child and an adult were inside.

According to Davie Police, the man entered the residence, located in an East Davie neighborhood between Stirling and Griffin roads, at around 4 p.m., Oct. 4.

The security footage shows the perpetrator creeping into the kitchen and peering another room.

The sight has left area residents unnerved.

Neighbor Joanna Vera gasped when she watched the video.

“Oh, my goodness,” she said.

Police said the burglar was startled by the garage door opening.

A child and a housekeeper were in another part of the home at the time of the break-in, investigators said.

“I have my father-in-law in here, an elder, so I’m very concerned that this can happen in our neighborhood, extremely concerned,” said Vera.

“This is a very, very quiet and peaceful residential [neighborhood],” said neighbor Joseph Bronstein. “We all know the neighbors. It’s just beautiful, but this has really shocked me.”

Now detectives hope someone recognizes the subject and calls police.

Police said the man had collected a bag of jewelry from items he picked inside the home, but he left it all behind.

If you have any information on this occupied burglary, or the subject’s identity or whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

