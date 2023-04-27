FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, leaving a man dead.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 4700 block of Northeast 18th Avenue, just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

A man with a gunshot wound was said to have later arrived to a local hospital and was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

