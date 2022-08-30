HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after a shooting in Hollywood.

Police responded to the shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday evening.

The victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition but died at the hospital as a result of their injuries Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police continued to investigate the scene Tuesday morning.

