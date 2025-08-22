PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been indicted in a scheme to illegally export weapons parts and accessories overseas, including to Kazakhstan, a known transshipment hub for equipment bound for Russia, federal prosecutors said.

Maxim Larin, 43, was arrested Thursday morning in Plantation and made his initial appearance in federal court in Miami, according to the Department of Justice.

He will be arraigned in Brooklyn at a later date.

An eight-count indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of New York charges Larin with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act and the Arms Export Control Act, attempted violation of the Arms Export Control Act, smuggling, and submission of false export information.

Prosecutors said Larin used U.S.-based companies he owned to sell export-controlled weapons parts, including firearms triggers, charging handles and an advanced target acquisition system, to a Russia-based associate.

The shipments were allegedly routed through Kazakhstan and mislabeled to avoid U.S. detection.

“As alleged, Larin agreed to illegally ship export-controlled weapons parts and accessories, including a sophisticated target acquisition system, to Kazakhstan, a known transshipment location for equipment bound for Russia,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. in a statement. “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to hold accountable those individuals who place their own interests above those of our nation and its security.”

If convicted, Larin faces up to 20 years in prison.

