OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal rollover crash early Monday forced the closure of all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard, causing significant delays.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash, which occurred just before 6 a.m. between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard, involved two separate collisions.

According to troopers, one driver said he had been in a minor crash with another motorist. While the two stood outside their vehicles discussing the incident, a second crash occurred, and the woman was struck by one of the vehicles.

She was transported to Broward Health North, where she later died from her injuries.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue reported that the crash involved six vehicles, one of which flipped and landed on its roof. Three others were also taken to Broward Health North with serious injuries. All the vehicles involved sustained significant damage.

The crash closed all northbound express lanes on I-95, with traffic being diverted at Oakland Park Boulevard. Lanes remain closed until Cypress Creek Road, causing heavy congestion and long delays.

The laned reopened just before 12:30p.m.

