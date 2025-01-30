DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - No one was injured after a car plunged into a canal in Davie, police said.

It appears a car was existing at Griffin Road and Orange Drive when it when through a barrier and plummeted into a canal that separates the intersection.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as crews prepared to haul the car out of the murky waters.

Fire officials said the driver was able to get out on his own and a rescue team wasn’t needed.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.