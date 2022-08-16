OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have stumbled on a new clue in an Oakland Park hit-and-run.

Surveillance video captured a driver pulling into a parking lot to inspect his vehicle for any damage moments after striking a 2-year-old girl.

The car, described as a Burgundy-colored Ford Edge, was captured fleeing after the crash.

The incident happened last Thursday, near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

