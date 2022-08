OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old girl.

The incident happened near Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, Thursday.

According to police, the driver took off without stopping to help the girl.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating the incident.

