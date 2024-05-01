COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated mother is sharing her pain more than a week after, police said, her 15-year-old son was stabbed to death in Coconut Creek.

Speaking with 7News over the phone on Wednesday, the mother of Iury Desena described what the past few days have been like since she lost her son.

“Terrible, devastating,” she said.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Desena was at Winston Park Nature Center, located at 5201 NW 49th Ave., when he was stabbed multiple times on Saturday April 20.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Friday.

Desena’s mother, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she’s not sure why her son was at the park that day.

“He was at home and then, I guess, somebody called or texted, but we can’t say, like, because we don’t know. We just know that he went to the park,” she said.

Police are offering a reward to help catch Desena’s killer: $5,000 for the right information.

“They don’t have to say their name, nothing, they just need to help the police find whoever did this to my son and why,” said Desena’s mother.

The teen’s family donated his organs. So far, his mother said, it’s the only thing that has brought them peace.

“We don’t want anyone else suffering what we’ve been suffering in our family, so we decided to donate his organs,” said his mother, “and thankfully to God, he was able to help three lives.”

Desena’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.