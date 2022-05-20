PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines woman who survived a 2021 plane crash opened up about the tragedy that took the life of her 4-year-old son.

7News cameras on Thursday captured the moment Meghan Bishop reunited with the first responders who came to her aid near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street on March 15.

“Just remember to always cherish your loved ones, because life happens quick, and I’m so fortunate to be here,” she said.

Witnesses who called 911 heard the engines sputtering after the Beechcraft plane took off from North Perry Airport.

911 dispatcher: “911, what’s the address of the emergency?”

Caller: “There’s a plane crash on 13th Street.”

Investigators said the aircraft turned, then stalled and fell on top of Bishop’s car.

The pilot on board the plane and the passenger were killed, along with Bishop’s only son, Taylor.

The 4-year-old was in the back seat and was killed when the plane came down on top of the car.

Bishop was honored Thursday at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, along with other trauma patients. They were given flowers and were able to hug and thank their first responders, including emergency crews from across Broward County.

“Really, I just want to thank everyone on this staff here for doing this. There would be no survivor today without you guys,” said Bishop. “So humbling and so, it’s fulfilling, really, to be here with all these people who share in the trauma that we have been through.”

Bishop said that being in a place of gratitude has helped her navigate her immense loss.

“When I came in almost 14 months ago, it was under such different circumstances, so to be able to thank them for everything that they did and just being so strong for me, it means a lot,” said Bishop.

Bishop is starting her own charity to remember her son and help other children at the same time.

“It’s going to be Taylor’s Teddy Bears, and we’re gonna collect teddy bears and distribute them to first responders to keep on hand so that [they can hand them out] when they come in contact with children who are in distress, injured,” said Bishop.

Bishop has already started her nonprofit. She has filled out and filed the paperwork and said she already has donations of teddy bears. She is hoping to start in the near future.

Her message to others is to hug and love your loved ones.

