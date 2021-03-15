3 dead, 1 injured after plane crash in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are dead, including a boy, and a woman was injured after a plane crashed in a Pembroke Pines residential area near North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street in Pembroke Pines, at around 3 p.m., Monday.



According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, two people were on board the Beechcraft Bonanza at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators said the Beechcraft was forced to turn back around towards North Perry Airport shortly after takeoff. The aircraft collided with an SUV a few hundred feet short of the runway after it clipped a power line.

A woman and a young boy, who were inside the SUV, were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries. Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez confirmed the boy died from his injuries late Monday evening.

Aerial footage showed the woman was conscious and alert while she was being placed in the back of an ambulance. The child was pinned inside of the car and had to be freed by firefighters.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Salah Elshaer, who called 911, said. “The car literally looks like it’s just in half. I was thinking about the pilot’s family. It’s so sad, and I saw the people over there. They were hurt, and it’s shocking.”

One woman said she had arrived home minutes before the plane went down. She added her children were in the front yard at the time the incident happened, but they are OK and were not injured.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside, and everything was on fire,” resident Annabel Fernandez said. “Everything was bad, and you know, it got to a car. The plane could have, you know, got us all, and I’m very– we’re in shock.”

The impact was captured on a nearby home’s Ring camera. Aerial footage shows the burned plane and the damaged SUV involved.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are responding to the area of SW 72nd Avenue & SW 13th Street regarding a plane crash. Please remain clear of the area; southbound & northbound lanes of SW 72 Avenue between SW 11th Street & Pembroke Road are being affected. pic.twitter.com/f5Iid94xC8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2021

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators have arrived on the scene to investigate the crash.

The identities of those on board have not been released.

Residents like German Garzon said crashes around the airport have become more frequent, and they are nervous when they leave their home knowing the airport is nearby.

“Usually normal around here– that is once in a while, a plane comes down,” he said. “Accident here, the accident there — yeah, a lot of people are concerned about that.”

Luis Alvarez has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

“It’s a little bit uneasy,” Alvarez said. “You got grandkids in the house. You’re at work. Your daughter calls you. She’s crying, hysterical. I thought something happened, and it was pretty devastating.”

In the past 10 months, there have been five crashes around the airport. Four of those crashes were fatal, with a total of five deaths.

“It’s a concern now,” Alvarez said. “After this year, there’s been a lot of plane crashes. It’s pretty devastating, especially what happened to those people out there. It’s pretty sad.”

In December 2020, a plane carrying two adults and two children crashed. All four on board were taken to the hospital.

“All I see is the plane coming down, and I was thinking, ‘Wait a minute, there’s no asphalt here for them to land on,'” a witness said following the crash.

One plane landed upside-down when the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing.

Another crash involved a small experimental plane. The pilot was killed in the crash.

“We heard a loud bang, and that’s all we saw,” a witness said afterwards.

In May 2020, a flight school student was killed when their plane went down during a training flight over Miramar.

“Instantly heard all of the sirens, heard the helicopters above. They came instantly,” a witness said.

Some of the previous crashes near the airport remain under investigation.

