PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nurse is accused of abuse involving a patient on the autism spectrum.

Thirty-six-year-old Shedsie Exceus, a nurse at Memorial Hospital Pembroke, has been charged with repeatedly slapping the patient, then bathing him with cold water as punishment for soiling himself.

Another nurse allegedly witnessed the act and reported it to authorities.

Exceus was arrested on Feb. 14 and released from jail after she posted bond.

Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with Memorial Healthcare System issued a statement that reads, “As a healthcare organization, the safety, care and service to our patients and their families is our number one priority. We hold our employees to the highest standards of behavior and conduct. This matter continues to be under investigation.”

