LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Lauderhill that left a man and a young woman dead, a family member said.

7News camera captured a heavy police presence at the Hidden Forest Condominiums along Northwest 19th Street, just after 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

The family member who spoke with 7News said the woman, who was in ther early 20s, was killed at the scene, and the man died at the hospital.

Detectives have not confirmed this information. It also remains unclear whether these people were targeted, as well as how they knew each other.

7News has reached out to Lauderhill Police for more information, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.