FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in prison more than five and a half years after a car crash claimed the lives of three people, including two children.

Trevor Carter-Remy entered a Broward County courtroom on Friday and sat quietly. He pleaded no contest.

“As for count one, aggravated manslaughter, it will be 10 years in Florida state prison,” said the judge.

Carter-Remy was sentenced to 10 years in a Florida state prison, followed by two years of house arrest, 10 years probation and a permanent loss of his driver’s license.

But what ended in court in 2021 started inside a moving car in 2016.

“I know I got some viewers on this [expletive],” said Trevor Carter-Remy in cellphone video.

Investigators said the video showed Carter-Remy behind the wheel talking about being intoxicated.

“I’m driving like a [expletive] [expletive]. I’m so [expletive] up, [expletive],” said Carter-Remy.

What is out of the camera’s range are the six children in the car. Their mother is in the passenger seat recording.

“And I’m drunk. I don’t know where I’m at,” said Carter-Remy.

“And I’m tipsy as [expletive],” said Tiffany Turnbull in the cellphone video.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers believe the car took a sharp turn off Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines and overturned.

“The car flipped into the center, and it burst into flames,” said a witness during a 911 call.

Five year-old Angel, her 8-year-old brother Dawane and their mother, Tiffany Turnbull, were all killed in the crash.

Investigator said Tiffany’s four other children were hurt but survived.

“I’m in the wrong lane. I’m switching, [expletive]. I’m stupid, and I’m ignorant,” said Carter-Remy.

Investigators said Carter-Remy’s blood alcohol level was almost double the legal limit.

In a 2019 interview with 7News, Carter-Remy’s defense attorney claimed the children’s mother caused the crash by grabbing the steering wheel.

“There is significant evidence to suggest that that is the case,” said defense attorney Jonathan Schwartz.

In court for her son’s sentencing, the defendant’s mother, Dr. Beverly Carter-Remy, had something to say.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to say that no one wins,” she said. “Trevor loved Tiffany and the children. Those children were his children. Even though he was not their natural father, we took care of them.”

Brenda Stephens, a family friend, adopted two of the surviving children. Chloe is now 9 years old, and Danae is 11.

“Tne years can never be enough, but I know they miss their mom,” said Stephens.

Schwartz also said there was no proof the video was taken the night of the wreck, and his client was in a coma, suffered brain damage and was traumatized by the accident.

“I ran across the red light. Who gives a [expletive]?” said Carter-Remy in the cellphone video.

Attorneys said they came together on the plea deal so that the surviving children, who are minors, would not have to testify at a trial.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.