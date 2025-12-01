FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, sending a man to the hospital, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and 23rd Avenue, just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, his condition is not known.

Detectives said the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with them.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.