TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was fatally shot in Tamarac on New Year’s Day, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

BSO received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 8900 block of Northwest 78th Street at around 6 p.m., Wednesday. As Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found 44-year-old Charles Mowry of Southwest Ranches with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO said that a woman, whose identity has not been released, was detained by authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.

