TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge in connection with a deadly road rage shooting in Tamarac.

Fifty-two-year-old Melvin Donald Foster appeared in bond court on Thursday. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to investigators, the incident took place Wednesday morning near West Commercial Boulevard and North Pine Island Road.

Authorities said the suspect and another driver were arguing when Foster allegedly shot at the other.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

Foster is being held on $250,000 bond.

