FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing trouble on the tarmac cooling his jets in court.

Thirty-four-year-old Osman Aguire has been charged with trespassing onto airport property.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said he jumped a fence and darted onto a runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday.

After running around he was eventually caught.

He’s been ordered not to return to the airport.

