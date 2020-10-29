Machete-wielding man confronts driver outside Oakland Park McDonald’s after road rage incident

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Tense moments unfolded at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Oakland Park after two armed men got out of their cars following a road rage incident nearby.

Cellphone video captured one of the men waving a machete and cursing at the other driver as they walked from the drive-thru area to the parking lot of the fast food restaurant, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the wild encounter stemmed from an earlier incident as the men were driving down Oakland Park Boulevard.

“The victim stated that him and the subject got into a verbal altercation because the subject felt that the victim had cut him off,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. “The subject then threw an unknown object into the victim’s path, and it struck his window, causing it to shatter and causing a minor cut on his hand.”

Investigators said the victim’s vehicle is the red Dodge Caravan seen in the cellphone video parked in the drive-thru area.

Detectives said the driver of the Caravan followed the machete-wielding man into the parking lot, and that’s when things got dangerous.

Deputies responded to the restaurant, but officials said the man holding the machete was already gone.

“By that time, the suspect had already fled the scene,” said St. Louis.

Authorities said it’s not a good idea to follow someone after a road rage incident. They advise drivers to contact police instead.

The incident remains under investigation.

