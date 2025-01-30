SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Democratic lawmakers are outraged and speaking out against the proposed federal funding freeze, pointing out the effects it would have on everyday Americans.

On Monday the Trump administration issued a federal funding freeze, beginning the start of a whirlwind.

The following day a federal judge retaliated and blocked a portion of the freeze.

The Trump administration then issued a new memo rescinding the freeze on Wednesday after it sparked widespread confusion.

“I know there’s a lot of confusion and anxiety surrounding President Trump’s federal funding freeze and sadly chaos and cruelty are Trump’s goals,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The original funding freeze memo called a halt on all funding to federal programs, grants, and loans like Meals on Wheels and other vital services that help America’s most vulnerable communities.

“It is so vulnerable for a mom to receive services from the WIC program. Me as a mom of an 8-week-old I get assistance with not only benefits but we also have support,” said Shallel Satchell.

The financial support that many people rely would’ve ended if the funding freeze went into effect.

“It is illegal and unconstitutional. The programs that faced funding delays were potently devasting cuts include, a local veteran’s housing project, a huge array of local transportation projects,” said Congresswoman Schultz.

Transportation projects would also be in limbo along with a list of others.

“Family and sexual violence prevention efforts, nonprofit security grants that our Jewish schools and synagogues count on, disaster assistance, which in Florida is obviously truly life-threatening,” said Congresswoman Schultz.

Democratic politicians promised to fight the freeze as they say it will likely come back.

“We can not lose sight of the larger plan this federal funding freeze is apart of. If Republicans get their way they will end social security as we know it. Turn Medicare into a voucher system and end Medicaid as we know it along with funding for child care and public schools and take food assistance away from children and seniors.” said Congresswoman Schultz.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she will continue to fight for the most vital and basic services that affect, not only South Floridians but everyone nationwide.

